Corpus Christi water reports progress on recent water taste and odor concerns

Corpus Christi Water is working to resolve tap water taste and odor concerns recently reported by some customers.

Six crews have been deployed across the distribution system to monitor water quality and collect samples. Crews are also conducting additional monitoring of the current water supply from the Western Reservoirs at the point of origin.

The issue stems from a leak in the Mary Rhodes Pipeline. Because of the leak, Corpus Christi Water says it is currently drawing additional water from the Western Reservoirs while crews repair the pipeline.

Most areas are expected to notice improvements in tap water taste and odor this week, though some residential areas may take longer to see changes. While flushing water through the system typically helps resolve the issue, hydrant flushing is not recommended at this time because repairs to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline are still underway.

Corpus Christi Water continues to monitor water quality at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant and throughout the system.

Customers are asked to call 3-1-1 to report any water quality concerns. Those reporting outside normal business hours should use the number provided in the automated message.