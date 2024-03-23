Corpus Christi Watergarden is flowing once again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Watergarden is flowing once again.

City of Corpus Christi leaders gathered Friday night to test it out. It's been off since 2017 after being damaged during Hurricane Harvey and this is the first time it's been in use.

Back in 2021, the city agreed to pay to get it fixed. During Friday's test run, it appeared everything worked well.

The Watergarden has been a staple to the Corpus Christi community. In the past, it was often used as a backdrop for photo shoots and even weddings.

No word yet though on when the Water Garden will permanently be turned on for the community.