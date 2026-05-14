CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi water customers will soon be able to track their real-time water usage online — without waiting for their monthly bill.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city's IT department is working on a real-time website where customers can log in using their account number and address to see their water usage to date.

Corpus Christi water customers will soon be able to track real-time usage online

"We're going to out we're going to roll that out next week after council approves some of these policies like baselines and and curtailment amounts," Zanoni said.

The website will also allow customers to see their historical usage and average water used per day for the prior billing cycle.

Currently, customers who log into their water account can only see the amount used the prior month — not real-time usage.

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