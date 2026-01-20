Corpus Christi water crisis makes it to D.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez talked to me in a one-on-one interview about the water woes Corpus Christi is now facing.

The Congressman tells me he brought up the issue to the transportation and infrastructure committee in Washington, D.C., saying this problem isn't just a Texas issue but a national security issue because Corpus Christi is a major exporter of crude oil. He wants the federal government to step in and help find a sustainable solution to this problem.

_______________________________________________________

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez Jr. speaks with KRIS 6 about the water crisis

WATCH WHAT CONGRESSMAN GONZALEZ HAD TO SAY IN WASHINGTON DC HERE:



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!