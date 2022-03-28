Watch
Corpus Christi Walmart-Saratoga employee goes viral

KRIS file photo.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 28, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not the milk shake bringing all the girls to the yard, it's Little Debbie's ice cream!

In a recent Facebook post from Walmart Corpus Christi- Saratoga, an employee is seen in front of a freezer holding “Little Debbie’s" ice cream.

The young man has now gone viral throughout Facebook and has gained many fans. He is identified by his name badge as ‘Jose,’ and he has broken the internet.

Jose has become a sensation throughout the Corpus Christi community. He is making all the women scream for this ice scream.

For a list of the variety of ice cream flavors Little Debbie offers, click here.

