Corpus Christi veterans host new ceremony to honor Vietnam War heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Local veterans took matters into their own hands Saturday, March 28, hosting a ceremony to honor those who served during the Vietnam War.

The event comes after frustration from veterans last month who criticized the city's original helicopter dedication ceremony, saying it failed to properly honor those who served.

The event included a guest speaker, a Vietnamese escapee who expressed gratitude to U.S. veterans, along with a roll call of Coastal Bend fallen heroes and a display of their photos. It also featured a recognition of Vietnam veterans in attendance.

Navy veteran Zane Brown is not a Vietnam veteran but said it is disappointing the first ceremony left some veterans feeling disrespected, adding their service should always be honored.

"And everyone stayed quiet and respectful. And we honored our Vietnam veterans that - they came back and people spit on them. And that's not right. They went over there to protect people," Brown said.

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