Mosquito spraying schedule tweaked for Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mosquito war continues in Corpus Christi.

Recent heavy rains have left standing water throughout the city and surrounding areas, which is a perfect breeding ground for the little suckers.

Corpus Christi Vector Control says they will continue spraying for adult mosquitoes and that these spray routes are determined after checking mosquito traps. The areas with the most trapped mosquitoes will be prioritized.

Tentative Spraying Route Schedule :

Friday, May 28: Routes 27, 28, 29 (FlourBluff)

Monday, May 31: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Tuesday, June 1: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)

Wednesday, June 2: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)

Thursday, June 3: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)

Friday, June 4: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (AnnaVille / Nueces River)

Monday, June 7: Routes 11, 14, 15: (North Beach, West Side)

The city reminds us that these schedules might change if certain weather conditions arise that would prevent spraying.