Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra Showcasing Another Concert Series

This weekend the Corpus Christi Symphony will present pianist Rachid Bernal, in concert. The concerts happening Saturday April 10th at 2PM and 7:30PM.

Bernal will perform two concerts, which will include works by Mozart, Ponce, Brahms, Barber and others. Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra executive director Mark Francis says, it’s a showcase you don’t want too miss.

According to Francis, "This is someone who is really going to be an international star and you're getting to see him right at the very beginning. These two programs I was a little shocked by because they're real big strong programs you have to be a remarkable pianist to pull these things off. “

During his 7:30 performance Bernal will perform works by Mussorgsky and Liszt. Tickets for both concerts are still available by calling 361-883-6683.

Rising young Mexican concert pianist, Rachid Bernal has earned his Bachelor´s degree with an Honorific Mention from the “Vida y Movimiento” Music School at the Ollin Yoliztli Cultural Center in Mexico City. After that, he continued his advanced studies in Vienna. Rachid is currently studying with Spanish pianist Joaquín Achúcaro at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

His principal teachers include Manuel Pérez Dávila (Mexico), Camelia Goila (Romania), Andrés Acosta (Mexico) and Hafes Babashahi (Austria). He has also been active in masterclasses with such artists as Jorge Federico Osorio, Nelita True, Anatoly Zatín, Jozef Olechowsky, Philippe Entremont, Alessio Bax and Ian Hobson.

Rachid has given solo piano recitals, chamber music concerts and masterclasses since his early age at various venues in Mexico, Canada, Spain, Austria and the United States, including the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the Illinois University in Urbana-Champaign, and Mountain View Performance Hall in Dallas (Texas). He has also performed at several National and International Festivals including Smith Memorial Hall in Chicago; Young Artist World Piano Festival in Minnesota; XXIII “En Blanco y Negro” International Piano Festival and “International Piano Festival” UNAM in Mexico City, among others.

Since his debut at the age of 16 as a soloist with the Queretaro Philharmonic Orchestra, Rachid has performed with prestigious orchestras including Irving Symphony in Texas, México City Philharmonic, National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, Xalapa and Aguascalientes Symphony Orchestras, to name a few.

He has received several National and International awards: the Piano Concerto Competition "Young Artist World Piano Festival" in Minnesota; Third Prize of the VIII Edition at the "Angélica Morales-Yamaha” National Piano Competition in Mexico City; Second Prize at the IX International Piano Biennial "Classical Formal Music" in the City of Mexicali, Baja California (Mexico); Special Award at the 68th and 69th Wideman International Piano Competition and, most recently, Rachid won the First Prize of the IX Edition at the "Angélica Morales-Yamaha” National Piano Competition.

Rachid Bernal was recently named a “Legacy Pianist” of the Joaquín Achúcarro Foundation.

uring the 7:30 performance Bernal will perform works by Mussorgsky and Liszt. Tickets are still available for both concerts by calling 361-883-6683.

