Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra planning an explosive second concert this season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now in its 76th season, the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra is having a special second concert for its 2023-24 concert season. An Orchestral Fireworks Concert will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. inside the TAMU-CC Performing Arts Center (PAC).

Yes, inside!

Two powerful orchestral pieces will be performed that feature the trumpet section, specifically two trumpet soloists.

"Music and fireworks are not heard only on July 4th!! On October 14, 2023, our own Corpus Christi Symphony members, Ron Ledbetter and Mary Thorton will be performing an exciting new concerto for two trumpets and orchestra while our talented orchestra will perform two of the most brilliant pieces for orchestra: the Capriccio Italiane by Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky's massive Pictures at an Exhibition. A night of orchestral fireworks indeed!! See you at the Symphony," Hector Guzman, Music Director.

Tickets for all concerts are available for purchase here:

www.ccsymphony.org

Box Office Hours - 6-8 p.m of concert night.

Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1945, the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra is Corpus Christi’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts each season.

Currently in its 76th season, the CCSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with local arts organizations and schools, and an education program focused on providing area youth an opportunity to both learn and appreciate classical music.

It is the mission of the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra to inspire, engage, and educate diverse audiences through live, high quality musical performances.

