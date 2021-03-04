Corpus Christi Spring Break 2021: What city officials want you to know

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi wants to remind people to have a fun and safe Spring Break.

Spring Break 2021 officially kicks off Friday, March 5 and runs through Sunday, March 14.

On Thursday, the Corpus Christi Police Department, DPS, and other local entities joined together at a press conference to discuss their plans to keep things in order.

Starting Friday, Corpus Christi police say there will be extra patrol units, traffic units, and DWI units.

Officers will be patrolling the beach and the island, and a command post will be out at the American Bank Center.

"We want everyone to have a great time out at the beach for Spring Break, but we also want to make sure they're safe," said Captain Trenade Paddock Roberts.

If you need to purchase a parking permit for the beach, police say you can purchase one at a nearby convenience store and at the entrances to the beach.

So what are the things that are not allowed? Corpus Christi police had a few to share:

No dogs are allowed on the beach from Access Road 3 to Zahn Rd. on the north side of the Packery Channel.

No glass bottles on the beach

Fire pits must be 3x3x3

No wooden pallets

DPS also wants to remind people to also stay safe on the roads, drive sober, and avoid any distractions.

Troopers will be assisting Port Aransas and will patrol other counties searching for drunk drivers.

"We are there to keep the road ways safe, no matter where you're going," said Sergeant Nathan Brandley with DPS.

City officials also want to remind beachgoers about possible traffic congestion.

The Public Works department will be monitoring 3 major intersections:



Aquarius at Park Road 22

Highway 361 at Park Road 22

Whitecap at Park Road 22

Director of Public Works & Street Operations Richard Martinez, said the city is aware of construction going on at the Park Road 22 bridge, which could lead to added traffic congestion.

They will monitor traffic and announce possible detours if they need to close some roads.

The Nueces County District Attorney's office also wants to remind people that starting Friday and through the rest of Spring Break, local law enforcement will have its "No Refusal" initiative.

The District Attorney's office will provide phlebotomists to draw blood from suspected DWI drivers.

The initiative is aimed at getting intoxicated drivers off the street and speeding up the arrest process so officers can get back on patrol quicker.

"If you do drink and drive, and you seriously hurt someone, or you kill somebody, our office will be prosecuting your case," said Nueces County Assistant District Attorney Michelle Putman.

As far as COVID-19 precautions, Corpus Christi police said they are aware of the Governor's recent announcement to lift restrictions on March 10, and will follow and enforce what local leaders decide.