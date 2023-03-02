Corpus Christi Southside Farmer's Market offers fresh alternatives from local vendors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Southside Farmer's Market was established in 1993 and has provided the community with healthy and handcrafted goods from local farmers and vendors.

"We pride ourselves in maintaining a high standard of quality; when you shop at the Corpus Christi Southside Farmers’ Market, you can rest assured that every item is grown, raised, or crafted with utmost care and consideration," said organizers.

The farmer's market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in The Market shopping center located at 5800 Everhart Rd.

"Every product sold at the Corpus Christi Southside Farmers Market originates at the vendor selling it to you," said organizers.

Some of the vendors that will be on sight this weekend include Sunflower Sanctuary, Fulton Kettle Corn, Dr. Hugo’s Soap, Bay Greens, Flying A Farms, Let Them Eat Cake, Spice Collections Company, Driftwood Coffee Co., and McNabb Microfarm LLC.

For more information on the Corpus Christi Southside Farmer's Market, visit their Facebook page here.

