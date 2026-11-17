Drivers along Yorktown Boulevard in Corpus Christi will encounter a new traffic pattern starting Tuesday as crews shift intersection closures for roadwork between Rodd Field Road and the Oso Creek mud bridge.

Starting Nov. 17, the Ranch View Boulevard and Loyd Neal Drive intersections will close. They are expected to stay closed through Dec. 1.

There is good news for drivers who use Fred's Folly Drive. That intersection is now open.

Eastbound lanes remain closed for now, but two-way traffic continues moving on the westbound side.

This voter-approved Bond 2020 project is on schedule to wrap up in 2027.

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