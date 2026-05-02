CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi FC Sharks will play their first ever professional home match this Saturday — but not at their stadium on Old Brownsville Road.

The Corpus Christi Sports Complex broke ground in 2023 but is not ready for play, with bleachers half assembled and wildflowers overtaking the field. The team's owner said due to unforeseen construction delays are the reason behind the holdup.

Corpus Christi Sharks set to play first professional home match at alternate venue this Saturday

Instead, the Sharks will host their inaugural home match at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Despite the venue change, CCFC Communications Director Eran Hami said Cabaniss is still a strong option for fans — and may actually offer more room.

"Cabiniss is still a great complex. I know a lot of people have been here before. It actually has more capacity here than at our stadium over there in Old Brownsville, so pack the stadium, guys. It's, it's still a fun place to be," Hami said.

Players say they are also ready to get started and build something with the community.

"No one's really experienced a home game here, so hopefully we can kinda create a bond with the community. We can impress them, they can impress us and we can create something special here in Corpus," CCFC player Jake Keegan said.

Fans who can't attend in person can watch the Sharks live on KDF.

Here is the full schedule for the season:

5/20 @ 6:30 p.m. — at Fort Wayne

5/29 @ 6 p.m. — at Forward Madison FC

6/3 @ 7:30 p.m. — vs. Portland

6/6 @ 7 p.m. — at Birmingham Legion FC

6/24 @ 7:30 p.m. — vs. AV Alta FC

8/8 @ 6 p.m. — at Portland Hearts of Pine

8/19 @ 7:30 p.m. — vs. New York

9/16 @ 10 a.m. — at Triumph

10/7 @ 7:30 p.m. — vs. Fort Wayne

10/24 @ 10:30 p.m. — at AV Alta FC

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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