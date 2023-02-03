Corpus Christi set to host Texas Music Workshop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Music Office will host a Music Friendly Texas workshop in Corpus Christi on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a release from the Office of the Texas Governor

The Music Friendly Texas program has been active since 2016 as a way to increase the recognition of music professionals, while building a strong music development network within the State of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott, TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach specialist Chip Adams will take part in the workshops to represent TMO and take questions.

The event will be free and open to the public.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Abbott said. “ Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Corpus Christi to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed and prosper."

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.