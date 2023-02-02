Corpus Christi residents urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, several reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water (CCW) department employees wanting to come inside citizens' homes for water quality testing.

While CCW employees do take water samples daily at 98 different sites around the city, all testing is done outside and never inside a resident's home.

Residents are urged to always ask for identifying information from a City utility worker, such as city issued identification with a photograph of the employee, their name, city logo, department and barcode.

A city vehicle will include the city logo and department information.

All city employees wear uniforms with the city logo and employee name visible on the shirt.

If a city employee cannot be positively identified, the city asks residents to call the CCPD's non-emergency number at 361-886-2600.

