Corpus Christi ranked among worst cities for hipsters

List ranks Corpus Christi 143rd out of 150 for hipsters
A recent national list ranks Corpus Christi among the worst cities for hipsters in the nation.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:28:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent national list ranks Corpus Christi among the worst cities for hipsters in the nation.

According to LawnStarter, a company that connects homeowners with lawn care professionals, Corpus Christi comes in 143rd out of 150 cities that were surveyed.

The only cities ranking lower were Montgomery, Ala. (144); Columbus, Ga. (145); El Paso (146); Laredo (147); Memphis, Tenn. (148); Wichita, Kan. (149) and Amarillo (150).

The list ranks the cities based on 23 anti-mainstream factors, including the number of thrift stores, craft breweries, art events, farmers markets, and record stores to urban gardening and biking-friendliness.

The best city for hipsters? The list ranks San Francisco.

No Texas city ranked highly in the survey. Austin was tops at 64th.

