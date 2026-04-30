Corpus Christi rain barrels sell out in days; next shipment arriving May 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has sold out of its rain barrels, but another shipment is on the way.
The city received a shipment of 500 rain barrels, which sold out in a matter of days.
The next shipment of 500 rain barrels is scheduled to arrive by Friday, May 8.
You can purchase a rain barrel for $47 plus tax.
Purchase:Central Cashiering
City Hall
1201 Leopard Street
Pickup:Take receipt to City's Warehouse
Building Number 6
Civitan Drive
Warehouse Hours:Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
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