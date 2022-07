Corpus Christi public pools provide relief from summer heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Going to the pool on a sweltering, hot summer day is a fun way to cool off.

Admission to all city pools is free for everyone to enjoy.

"Families with young children will love our zero-depth entry and splash water features at the HEB Pool, Collier Pool, and West Guth Pool," said city officials.

The Corpus Christi Natatorium will be closed to the public July 21 through July 24 as they host the TAAF Summer 2022 Games of Texas. CCISD will close the Corpus Christi Natatorium for maintenance August 2 through August 12.

All city pools are closed on Mondays for maintenance. All schedules are subject to change, according to city officials.

For more information on the city pools schedule, visit the City of Corpus Christi website or Facebook page.

All city pool hours and splash pad hours are listed below:

COLLIER POOL HOURS

Address: 3801 Harris Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411



Lap Swim

Monday: 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday: 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday: 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday: 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



General Swim

Monday: Closed Tuesday: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WEST GUTH POOL HOURS

Address: 9705 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410



Lap Swim

Monday: Not available Tuesday: Not available

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: Not available

Friday: Not available

Saturday: Not available

Sunday: Not available



General Swim

Monday: Not availableTuesday: Not available

Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

OSO POOL HOURS

Address: 1111 Bernice Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412



Lap Swim

Monday: Not available Tuesday: Not available

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: Not available

Friday: Not available

Saturday: Not available

Sunday: Not available



General Swim

Monday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: Not available

Friday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

NATATORIUM POOL HOURS

Address: 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX 78415



Lap Swim

Monday: 5:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday: 5:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: 5:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: Not available

Sunday: Not available



General Swim

Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

HEB POOL HOURS

Address: 1520 Shely St #3850, Corpus Christi, TX 78404



Lap Swim

Monday: Not available Tuesday: Not available

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: Not available

Friday: Not available

Saturday: Not available

Sunday: Not available



General Swim

Monday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Tuesday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: Not available

Friday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

GREENWOOD POOL HOURS

Address: 4305 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416



Lap Swim

Monday: Not available Tuesday: Not available

Wednesday: Not available

Thursday: Not available

Friday: Not available

Saturday: Not available

Sunday: Not available



General Swim

Monday: Not available Tuesday: Not available

Wednesday: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.