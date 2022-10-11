Corpus Christi Public Libraries receive grant funding for 5,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council approved $2.4 million in grant money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (EFC) for the Corpus Christi Public Libraries (CCPL) to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspot devices for residents that qualify.

The Wi-Fi hotspots will be available to check out at any of the Corpus Christi Library locations. Participants must have a library card.

CCPL has also partnered with Prospera Housing Community Services and the Corpus Christi Housing Authority & Affiliates to distribute the hotspots to those that qualify within their housing communities.

The devices will have high-speed internet service, provided by T-Mobile USA for 12 months.

“This is a vital resource that will assist families and children in bridging the digital divide,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “The city is proud to accept this $2.5 million Federal grant for our library system, which will improve our communities’ overall access to educational information.”

CCPL will provide the public with a specific launch date on the library’s website when it becomes available.

Please visit https://www.cctexas.com/library for up-to-date information.