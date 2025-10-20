Corpus Christi proposes reusing park land to expand Civitan Service Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is proposing to reuse about 1.5 acres of Sacky Park for an expansion of the Civitan Service Center, with city officials saying the move could improve safety and security for city operations.

The proposed work would include building a chain-link fence around the area to secure valuable city assets and equipment stored near Sacky Drive. City officials say the nearby operations center has experienced incidents of vandalism and other crimes over the past few years, costing time and resources.

The Secure Enclave project is a fencing project for the Civitan Service Center, which serves as the city of Corpus Christi's main industrial hub and houses millions of dollars worth of taxpayer assets. The facility stores heavy equipment, vehicles, gravel, limestone and other valuable city resources.

City officials say they have experienced issues with vandalization of equipment, equipment theft and catalytic converters being cut from vehicles. The fence would improve safety, storage and access for city departments like Public Works, CC Water, and Solid Waste.

"It's not safe for any public vehicle to really be driving on Civitan Drive, although Civitan Drive is an open road where any person living in Corpus Christi can use that road to traverse, but when you look at how the operations actually take place, it's not really safe for anyone to be driving there," Rivera said. "There's so much heavy equipment driving through that area that it's just better for us to secure it not only for Corpus Christi citizens but for the employees."

The master plan has been in development for several years, according to Juan Rivera, Interim Director of Asset Management. In 2024, city council approved various Capital Improvement Plan projects that will take place inside the service center, including new buildings, refurbishment of current buildings and expanding city assets.

The project, part of the city's 2025 Capital Improvement Plan, was originally estimated at $4.1 million, but that cost has been reduced to $1.3 million.

If approved, the project could move forward in September of next year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!