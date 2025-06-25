Corpus Christi prepares for Big Bang Fourth of July fireworks celebration

A spectacular fireworks display will light up the Corpus Christi Bayfront on Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m. as part of this year's Mayor's Big Bang Fourth of July celebration.

The festivities will begin earlier in the day with a patriotic ceremony at the Ben Garza Gym, followed by live music, food trucks and various activities for attendees of all ages. That will take place over at Water's Edge Park.

Corpus Christi Police Department will be conducting traffic control throughout the event to ensure public safety.

"We encourage those attending to have a fun, safe time during the celebration," Lt. Mike Pena said.

The Regional Transportation Authority will offer its free Park and Ride service from City Hall to Water Street to help reduce traffic congestion.

CCFD remind the public that personal fireworks are illegal within city limits, including city beaches. While coolers and containers are welcome at the event, BBQ pits are not permitted.

For more information about the celebration, visit bigbangcorpuschristi.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.