Corpus Christi Police investigating deadly Monday morning shooting on Nicholson Street

CORUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson Street for reports of a shooting just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

Officials said upon arrival, a deceased adult male was located at the residence.

"Homicide investigators are out on the scene working to identify what occurred," said officials.

Police launched a drone in the area to search for anyone who may have been involved in Monday morning's shooting.

Investigators said it is still very early in the investigation, and no other additional information can be released at this time.

This is a developing story.


