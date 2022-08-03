Corpus Christi police investigating deadly stabbing on Wharton St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are searching for the man responsible for a deadly stabbing. Officers says it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, on Wharton St. near Sokol Dr. Police said a family argument broke out into a fight and a man grabbed a knife and stabbed two people outside of the home.

One person died and the other was taken to the hospital. Police say the man responsible may be facing possible homicide charges. CCPD did not have additional information on the person responsible or the condition of the second victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.