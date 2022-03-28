Corpus Christi police investigating deadly shooting inside Stripes

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a Stripes convenience store at the intersection of Staples St. and Yorktown Blvd. Officers said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning following a fight between two men. Police said during that argument, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Officers said, at this time, the shooter has not been arrested, but they continue to investigate. The names of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News and at KRISTV.com for updates.