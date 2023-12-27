Corpus Christi Police Department stresses New Year's Eve safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, in December, 108 people were killed, and 229 others were injured in alcohol-related traffic accidents. That's why the Corpus Christi Police Department is stressing safety this New Year's holiday.

"We want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend; a safe New Year's. If you are planning to drink or spend time with friends and family, have a plan in mind," said CCPD Officer Antonio Contreras.

He said there is no excuse for driving under the influence.

"Get a ride from a friend or family member who's going to be sober. Use a rideshare program like Uber or Lyft," said Contreras.

But Officer Contreras also mentioned that DUIs are not the only thing you should be mindful of for the holiday.

"The citation for fireworks is a $2,000 fine, and for each package that is open, it's an additional $2,000," said Contreras.

He also reminded that shooting a firearm within city limits is a much more serious offense.

"Discharging a firearm in the city limits is a $4,000 fine and is a Class A misdemeanor. It enhances if someone is injured," said Contreras.

Daved Frost, stand manager of an Alamo Fireworks location, said that alcohol and fireworks do not go together, and he is careful when selling merchandise.

"If anybody comes up here drunk, we will try to make them go away and not let them buy fireworks if we can tell that they're going to do something irresponsible," said Frost.

KRIS 6 NEWS

The Corpus Christi Police Department said that it is not necessary to call 911 to report fireworks within the city but instead to call 361-886-2677.