Corpus Christi Police Department observing National Police Week

The Corpus Christi Police Department put flags at half mast in honor of police memorial week
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 10, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is observing National Police Week.

National Police Week occurs every May, this year from May 9 to May 15. The week is usually observed with ceremonies to honor fallen law enforcement officers and other practices.

In a solemn ceremony Monday morning, the Honor Guard of the department raised the flags at half-mast, in honor of fallen comrades.

Honor Guard puts flags at half mast for Police Week

Interim Police Chief Blackmon also shared a message about what the department will be doing throughout National Police Week.

CCPD Interim Chief's message for Police week

