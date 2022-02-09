Corpus Christi Police Department detectives investigating stolen truck at Century 16 theatre

BISHOP, Texas — The Craig family expected to have a good time at the Century 16 movie theatre on Sunday, but when they came out of the movie theatre, they discovered their truck had been stolen.

Lieutenant Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said detectives are investigating the incident.

He said the movie theatre has had 12 auto-theft type incidents since September, and 10 of those incidents involved people who stole items out of a vehicle. One incident last month involved someone stealing parts of a vehicle including the tires, and the other incident was the Craig family’s stolen truck.

“Ideally we would like to see no auto burglaries done, but to have one one month and one another, that’s not too frequent,” Lt. Pena said.

He said the auto-theft type crimes are typically happening on Mondays and Thursdays between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the movie theater parking lot.

Pena said CCPD detectives are hoping to find video surveillance of the person who stole the truck at nearby places the truck stopped. He said the truck has been entered into a nationwide database where police can see if the vehicle is stolen.

He said people should stay alert when leaving their cars to go somewhere.

“We also hope that our community will do their part, not leave anything in their vehicle, make sure that they lock their car at night or anytime. Don’t leave your vehicle unattended and running,” Lt. Pena said.

