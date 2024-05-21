Corpus Christi police are investigating a call of shots fired this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning shooting on the city's west side is now under investigation.

According to CCPD, they responded to the 1400 block of 14th Street near Morgan Avenue when the call came in around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police found a vehicle with a shattered window at the scene of the shooting. Authorities said that they'd checked local hospitals to find out if anyone with gunshot wounds sought any medical attention but have had no luck.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Detectives at 361-886-2840. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

