Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department offering co-ed basketball league for children ages 3 to 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's Spring 2022 Mini-Dribbler Co-Ed Basketball League is gearing up for its upcoming season.

The Mini-Dribbler Co-Ed Basketball League is designed for boys and girls, ages 3 to 5 (as of March 1, 2022).

"Children will learn fundamental basketball skills such as learning to dribble, shoot, pass, and other basketball skills and drills in a well-supervised and fun environment," said the CC parks and Rec Department in a release.

"The co-ed basketball league will provide structure and promote a lifestyle of recreational sports to youth at an early age," said city officials.

The Spring 2022 season will run from March 26 to April 23 at the Corpus Christi Gym (located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway) and includes five games total.

Organizers say practice and games will be conducted on Saturdays only. Coaches will distribute a schedule of the games and practices once the children are placed on designated teams.

Registration is open now through March 6, and the cost is $50 per player. Participants can register on the city's Parks and Rec Department website. Late registration will be offered March 7 through March 13 for $75 per player.

For more information, call (361) 826-3478, or visit www.ccparkandrec.com and head to the "Sports" section.