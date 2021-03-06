Corpus Christi officials to expand vaccine sites

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials held a press briefing today at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds discussing the progress they’ve made with vaccinations.

Corpus Christi city and county officials say 12 thousand people will be vaccinated between Friday and Saturday at seven events like the one at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds Friday,

One thing Corpus Christi city officials agree on: practicing COVID-19 safety protocols, even after Abbott’s lift on masks.

“The more it mutates, the harder it is for us to get a handle on it and so that’s why we’re really pleading with the community to not just let your guard down because its spring break,” Annette Rodriguez, the Corpus Christi director of public health said.

Wearing masks will be a requirement for all city officials like Peter Zanoni who said what’s up in the air is whether people who enter city hall will have to wear them. He says Saturday, HEB will be distributing Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the American Bank Center and that they are looking into getting more of this one-dose vaccine.

“We’re interested in getting the Johnson and Johnson and we put in a request for 25,000 of those and we do expect to get some soon,” Zanoni said.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she’s looking to expand vaccine distributions to more rural communities and remote locations.

She says now that educators are in a qualifying tier, she is looking into distribution events near schools so that they can get vaccinated in about 30 minutes.

She said they’re trying their best to do clinics on the weekends for people that work at schools, but they can’t sit on the vaccine for too long.

She also added she is also prepared to see more mobile clinics in smaller jurisdictions.

“Colonias are going to be a perfect example of how to execute a mobile clinic for vaccinations. Maybe also places like Banqeute,” Canales said.

Canales said she hasn’t identified all of the locations that she will reach with the mobile clinics but is looking into it.

She’s also calling on retired people who worked in the medical profession to administer the vaccines or sign people up.

