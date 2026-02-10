Corpus Christi offers amnesty period to clear warrants without arrest before March roundup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is reminding residents with outstanding warrants that an amnesty period is underway.

The two-week amnesty period will run from February 16 through February 28. Anyone with a traffic citation, code enforcement violation or Class C misdemeanor warrants can go to the municipal court to work out a payment plan to avoid going to jail.

City officials say the goal is to help residents clear their citations before the 2026 Warrant Roundup begins on March 1, when Corpus Christi Police officers will actively pursue those with unresolved warrants.

During the amnesty period, residents can pay citations online, by phone, set up payment plans, or speak directly with a judge. The Municipal Court will also offer extended hours on Thursdays in February.

There are several ways to resolve your case:

· View and pay your citation online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx

· Pay by phone at 1 (866) 299-7084

· For payment plans or to speak with a judge, come in person Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· The Court will have extended hours on Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Mail payments to:

Corpus Christi Municipal Court

120. N. Chaparral St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Corpus Christi Municipal Court.

