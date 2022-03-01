Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District names interim director

Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager Steve Viera has been named interim director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

Tuesday was former director Annette Rodriguez’ last day with the district.

While her position was terminated, she is among the applicants to fill the permanent role in the newly reformed health district, which officially begins Tuesday, Viera said.

“We want to make sure the director position is in line with the vision we have moving forward,” Viera said. “We wanted everyone to go through the same process. We wanted to do a national recruitment. We didn’t want anyone in an interim role.”

He added that Rodriguez would be considered along with every other applicant.

On Feb. 14, Nueces County commissioners voted to approve the recently amended joint cooperative agreement with the city of Corpus Christi, which keeps the City of Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District intact.

However, the measure was met with concern by Nueces County Judge Barbra Canales, as the agreement meant staff members needed to reapply for the positions they already held.

"They’ve been doing a great job," she told KRIS 6 News on Feb. 15. "They’ve been on the front lines. They’ve been in dangerous positions. And they need to be able to keep their jobs.”

Among the five members of the commissioners court and the nine members of the city council, Canales is the only member to vote against the city takeover of the health district.

The City of Corpus Christi signed their end of the agreement on Feb. 15, which gave the city full control of the health district.