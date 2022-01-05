Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Corpus Christi native shot dead at Humble Chuck E Cheese

items.[0].videoTitle
Corpus Christi native shot at Humble Chuck E Cheese
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:05:09-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native died in an apparent shooting Friday night in Humble.

According to KPRC in Houston, Calogero Duenes was shot in the parking lot of a Chuck E Cheese.

Police say he had gotten into an argument with another man who shot at him. The suspect ran off before police got there.

According to Duenes' wife, he was shot while holding his 6-year-old daughter's birthday cake. He also leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

Duenes will be brought back to Corpus Christi to be buried.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here