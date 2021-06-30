Corpus Christi named top Fourth of July fishing destination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is known as “The Sparkling City by the Sea”. With a reputation like that, it’s no wonder anglers near and far see it as a perfect destination for good old fashioned fishing trips.

Fishingbooker.com has ranked the top fishing destinations for the Fourth of July, and Corpus Christi has topped the list. With the city’s wide range of hotels, beaches, and attractions, it’s no wonder the Gulf Coast Capitol dominated the list.

The full list of the best Fourth of July fishing destinations can be found below.