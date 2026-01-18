Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosts Seas the Day to teach others about the evenironment

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted the Seas the Day event on Saturday, January 17 with the goal of teaching the community the importance of protecting our ecosystem. Specifically the Gulf, and here n Corpus Christi, the Nueces Bay.

Guests were able to dive into a world of wonder with exhibits from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas State Aquarium, and Texas Master Naturalists.

"Ecosystem is something that affects all of us in some way or another. Whether it's the food you eat or where you play or the water you drink. It's going to affect everyone. So it's important to understand how that plays a role in our life," Gary Hatch of Scouting USA Troop 8 said.

Some of the activities included arts and crafts, science shows, and more.

