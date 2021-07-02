Corpus Christi Municipal Band hosting a free concert July 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Municipal Band will be closing their summer season this Fourth of July right before the fireworks start at the Bayfront.

The band will be playing patriotic tunes to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday.

The free concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Del Mar College Amphitheater on the East Campus at Kosar and Ayers. Those interested in attending will have to bring their own lawn chairs. Although masks aren’t required to enjoy the music, the College does encourage those attending to follow safety protocols that include social distancing.

