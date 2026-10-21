Corpus Christi moves closer to securing $18M for water line upgrades

The City of Corpus Christi is one step closer to receiving nearly $18 million in federal funding to replace aging water lines along Leopard Street and Up River Road.

The Corpus Christi City Council gave its initial approval to the funding Tuesday.

The project is expected to cost about $25 million, with the federal grant covering 70% of the cost.

The upgrades are intended to strengthen water infrastructure that serves Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The federal funding could also reduce the financial burden on local ratepayers. According to the city, the grant would allow Corpus Christi to avoid borrowing more than $17 million to complete the project.

City Council is expected to take a final vote on the funding October 27.