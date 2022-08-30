Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule

The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.
- Tuesday, Aug. 30, Routes 10, 11, 12 – Downtown, North Beach
- Wednesday, Aug. 31, Routes 27, 28, 29 – Flour Bluff
- Thursday, Sept. 1, Routes 4, 5, 7 - Northwest
- Friday, Sept. 2, Routes 30, 31, 32 – The Island
Remember the 5 Ds of Defense:
- DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
- DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
- DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
- DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
- DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
Call 311 to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water.