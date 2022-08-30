Watch Now
Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule

Courtesy photo
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 30, 2022
The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 30, Routes 10, 11, 12 – Downtown, North Beach
  • Wednesday, Aug. 31, Routes 27, 28, 29 – Flour Bluff
  • Thursday, Sept. 1, Routes 4, 5, 7 - Northwest
  • Friday, Sept. 2, Routes 30, 31, 32 – The Island
083022-Mosquito-spray-routes.png

Remember the 5 Ds of Defense:

  • DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
  • DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
  • DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
  • DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
  • DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Call 311 to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water.

