Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule

The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, Routes 10, 11, 12 – Downtown, North Beach

Wednesday, Aug. 31, Routes 27, 28, 29 – Flour Bluff

Thursday, Sept. 1, Routes 4, 5, 7 - Northwest

Friday, Sept. 2, Routes 30, 31, 32 – The Island

Remember the 5 Ds of Defense:



DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Call 311 to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water.

