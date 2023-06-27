Corpus Christi mom creates mental health foundation for struggling teens and parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There's a new foundation in Corpus Christi aiming to help the youth of our community.

Ashley Ramirez created the Adrian L33 Foundation after she lost her son to depression in March 2023. So, with this foundation, Ramirez is hoping to make it a place for children, teenagers, or young adults suffering from mental illness to come together to get support.

Sunday was the foundation's first fundraising event with the goal of being able to find a space for the foundation to call home and begin helping the young people in the community that need it.

"I'm going to be hosting parent nights as well; that way, parents can come and meet other parents and know they're not alone. And, hopefully, give them all the resources out there that I wasn't given and that I didn't know about," said Ashley Ramirez, Founder of the Adrian L33 Foundation.

Ramirez says she has more fundraising events in the works for the Coastal Bend. The Adrian L33 Foundation website should be complete by July 1, and people will also have an opportunity to donate to the new foundation.

For more information on the Adrian L33 Foundation, visit their Facebook page here.

Digital Content Producer Myra Sanchez contributed to this story.

