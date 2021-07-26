Corpus Christi Mayor elected as president of Texas Municipal League Coastal Bend Region 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will have another leadership position soon.

“I am honored to serve our Coastal Bend Region as president of Region 11. This role will only bolster the voice and advocacy for our Corpus Christi area cities. I look forward to working with and partnering with all of the region’s Mayor’s,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

Last Thursday, she was elected by her peers to serve as the next president of the Texas Municipal League (TML) Region 11, which consists of fifteen Coastal Bend counties.

According to a press release from the city of Corpus Christi, the purpose of TML Region 11 is to “promote interest in municipal government on a regional level; facilitate the exchange of information among cities in the region; and assist the TML Board of Directors in formulating policy that represents the diverse interests of the state.”

She will replace Rockport Mayor, J.D. Villa, and serve a one to two-year term coordinating regional cooperation among cities.

Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow serves as first vice president.

