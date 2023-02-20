Corpus Christi Marines recruiting educators, influencers for next Educators Workshop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Marines want you. They are recruiting for the next Educators Workshop.

KRIS 6 photojournalist Alexis Montalbo and anchor Sierra Pizarro experienced this opportunity in August at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. For a week, they witnessed how this branch transforms people into Marines.

The next chance to join and observe recruit training is in May. All expenses are covered by the Marine Corps. Only 30 educators and community influencers from south Texas will be chosen. Apply here.

