CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been two years since Hanna came ashore in the Coastal Bend area and struck with strong winds and waves that caused damage to iconic Corpus Christi landmarks.

Jonathan Atwood, the Corpus Christi Marina manager says that although it has been two years, the city is still hard at work to continue construction and make structures stronger for future events.

"Two years ago, we had a very high tide and winds that damaged the dock, the people's boardwalk, and dock, which is the one over behind me," Atwood said.

The only thing that the city is still waiting for is permits.

"We fixed all the minor damage, we still have work to do on the docs, and we are still waiting on the core of engineer permits," he said.

Once those permits are fulfilled, construction can begin to help improve the marina for years to come.

"We try to pick a modern material that will be able to withstand these future storms, mother nature is always going to do what it does," he added.

Although there is no completion date just yet, Atwood, says as soon as those permits are in their hands' construction will begin.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said although it has been two years since the storm, it is important not to rush things.

"We're replacing inappropriate time, we don't want to rush it, we want to make sure the design is right, and have the best materials for the piers and the slips for the peoples' boardwalk," Zanoni said

