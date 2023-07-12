Corpus Christi man warns others to pay attention to their Quick Quack membership

A Corpus Christi man said he hasn’t been getting some of the features that come with his car wash membership at Quick Quack located at 2409 Airline Rd.

Joseph Martinez said he noticed he wasn’t getting the tire shine and undercarriage wash, which are needed for his vehicle because he works on the island.

“So, I got another membership. The first membership they offered I got the undercarriage,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he was paying $29.99 for the middle tier car wash for two months back in March. After noticing he wasn’t getting the specific features, he said he called their number to speak to a representative.

“They said I should have gotten the tire shine, but I don’t get the undercarriage. Because I started questioning if I don’t get the tire shine, am I getting the undercarriage wash?” Martinez said.

Carla Conreux, Regional Operations leader for Corpus Christi Quick Quack Car Wash said when a vehicle approaches the car wash, there are ways to know what wash a customer is about to receive.

“We do have a light at the tire shine that lights up and lets the customers know they are getting tire shine, same with our ceramic,” Conreux said.

Conreux said if customers feel like their car wash wasn’t effective, they can use the wash again.

“I would 100 percent encourage our customers and let the team members that are on sight know, 'hey, I don’t believe I got the best possible wash,' and we will make sure we are addressing those issues,” Conreux said.

Martinez said when he purchased his membership, it did have the tire shine and undercarriage wash, but said Quick Quack didn’t tell him it switched memberships.

He said he has since canceled his membership and wants others to be aware.

“They need to make sure they are getting what they are paying for. Pay attention to the wash and the things you should be getting whether it is the undercarriage wash or the tire shine or the wax or the clear coat finish,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he goes to another car wash and Quick Quack told us it’s looking into his concerns.

