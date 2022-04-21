Corpus Christi man sentenced to federal prison for possessing nearly 1300 images of child pornography

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 43-year-old Corpus Christi resident is behind bars after he was found with nearly 1300 images of child pornography on several electronic devices.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery says Camden Chase Plumb pleaded guilty on October 5, 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Plumb to serve 190 months in federal prison on April 20, 2022.

The court heard victim impact statements and considered them in determining Plumb's sentence as well as a previous state conviction for indecency with a minor.

According to officials, Plumb will also serve 10 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term. Plumb will also be ordered to register as a sex offender and pay $15,000 in restitution to victims.

Authorities first learned Plumb had sexually abused a minor back in June of 2017.

"The investigation led to the seizure of his cell phone and a computer he had used. Forensic analysis of the devices resulted in the discovery of 1,058 images of child pornography on his cell phone, and 113 videos and 230 images of child pornography on the computer," said federal officials in a release.

"Both devices included images depicting prepubescent children being sexually exploited," said officials.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case along with the assistance of the FBI and Corpus Christi Police Department.

The case is included as part of the Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to hinder the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit DOJ’s PSC page [justice.gov].

For more information about internet safety education, please visit the resources link [justice.gov] on that page.