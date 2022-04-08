Corpus Christi man seeks payment for property damages after semi-truck takes down power lines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man says his two vehicles and several electronic appliances were damaged after an 18-wheeler snagged power lines near his home on Bluntzer Street mid-November 2021. Joe Marroquin said he was inside his home when he heard a loud bang, his home shook and the power went out.

"The driver made a mistake. He got tangled up there, he had the chance to back up," Marroquin said. "He left the scene of the accident. We called the police and filed a report."

Corpus Christi spokesperson Lt. Michael Pena said it appears that in this case, the driver got lost and took a wrong turn.

"From talking to the reporting, (the truck) ended up on a dead end street," Lt. Pena said. "It's understandable, but you're not typically going to see an 18-wheeler in a residential area."

Lt. Pena said it's important to report and gather as much evidence as possible in situations like these.

"When the officer arrives you want to give as much information as possible. If you have description of the vehicle, description of the driver, a license plate, that's always helpful," Lt. Pena said.

The Marroquin's surveillance cameras were able to capture the moment the semi-truck drove by their home, taking down the power lines before coming to a stop and then leaving the scene. In the meantime, Marroquin is left wondering who will pay for the damages left behind.

"If it was us doing damage to their vehicle or anybody else, they'd be wanting for us to make good," Marroquin said. "I don't see why they can't make good."

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Lange Truck Line company and was referred to their insurance company, but calls went unanswered.

