Corpus Christi man represents United States at the 2022 Our Ocean Conference in Palau

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, the 2022 Our Ocean conference kicks off in Palau, an island in the Western Pacific Ocean.

Armon Alex, a local environmentalist and familiar face in Corpus Christi, will attend. Alex has been outspoken about issues from composting to sea levels rising.

After a lengthy application process, Alex said he was one of two people chosen to represent the United States in this conference.

Monday and Tuesday, he traveled through Palau to learn more about how the island faces environmental issues. Interacting with people from around the world, Alex said he's learned a lot

"The main reason why this conference is being hosted by Palau is because islands all around the world are some of the front-facing communities being impacted by climate change — period," he said.

On the agenda for Wednesday's conference, special presidential envoy for climate John F. Kerry will speak, along with other leaders from Palau. He hopes to bring that knowledge back with him.

Alex said when he returns next week, he'll share the information he's learned with the city's environmental task force, which he is a part of to help improve Corpus Christi "through education and awareness in our community about the importance of our life and living sustainable with our ocean."