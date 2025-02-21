Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to recording sexual video of himself with minor relative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 34-year-old Corpus Christi man entered a guilty plea to the production of child sexual abuse material, otherwise known as sexual exploitation of a child, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

"The investigation into Valentine Cancino began when authorities received multiple cyber-tips indicating child pornography had been uploaded onto the internet," stated Angela Dodge, Public Affairs Officer for the United States Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement identified Cancino as the person who uploaded the video.

On Jan. 30, 2024, police obtained a search warrant for Cancino’s residence in Corpus Christi and located and seized two electronic devices.

"One of those devices was a Samsung Galaxy cell phone. Upon inspection, authorities discovered a video recording Cancino made of himself engaging in sexual activity with a minor relative," added Dodge.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos will hand down the sentencing on June 4. Cancino faces up to 30 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Cancino has been in custody and will remain in custody until the sentencing.

The Homeland Security Investigations and the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted the investigation, according to the USAO-SDTX.