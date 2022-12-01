Corpus Christi makes list of 'Best and Worst Cities for Singles'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finding love can be tough, but where you live might play a bigger role than you think.

"Wallet Hub" looked at the percentage of the area that was single, the average price for a two-person meal, and the number of attractions to make its list.

At the bottom of the list are Fort Smith, Arkansas, Florida, and Brownsville, Texas.

The absolute worst city to be single?

Warwick, Rhode Island ranked 182 while Glendale, California ranked 181.

The top five cities for single people are Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Denver, and Madison, Wisconsin. Seattle came in first, while Corpus Christi ranked 94th on Wallet Hub's list of Best and Worst Cities for singles.

To check out the full list, click here.

