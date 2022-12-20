Corpus Christi leaders welcome new assistant city manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi welcomed its newest member to city council.

Nadia Chandler Hardy will now serve as assistant city manager under the advisement of city manager Peter Zanoni.

Hardy grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from Mary Carroll High School and Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

"It is truly a full circle experience for me to return to the place that gave me my first opportunity and to now serve as assistant city manager," Hardy said at Tuesday's coucil meeting. "It's really a privilege and a responsibility that I am ready to take on."

Hardy has over 17 years in local government experience.

She also managed the city of Dallas where she oversaw several organizations including a homeless solution plan and food insecurity operation.

Hardy said she plans on dedicating her efforts to tackling citywide challenges to advance Corpus Christi's quality of life.