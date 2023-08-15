Corpus Christi leaders approve donation of beach-accessible wheelchairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taking a stroll on the beach is one of the perks of living in Corpus Christi. However, for those with disabilities, it can be challenging.

That's why on Monday, city council approved a resolution that authorizes the donation of two beach wheelchairs. They are being loaned to the city by the Texas General Land Office. They are designed with extra-large wheels for better traction on the sand.

Under the terms of the agreement with the general land office, the city will have use of the wheelchairs until August 2028.